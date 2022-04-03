Voters to decide on Owasso Public School bond

TULSA, Okla — On Tuesday, April 5th, voters in the Owasso Public School district area will be deciding on the fate of a new school bond proposition.

Usually, Owasso Public Schools aims for two or three-year bonds, but this time they are asking voters to approve a five-year bond.

The interim superintendent, Dr. Margaret Coates, told 2 News they chose this so they can plan projects further out.

There are two propositions for the eighty-four million dollar bond.

The first one would go toward district-wide facility improvements, maintenance, technology upgrades, instructional material updates, roofing repairs, and HVAC upgrades.

The second proposition would go towards transportation needs.

Dr. Coates plans to focus on using some of the funds to pay for major changes to the high school track.

“Our track was built in 1982 and has not had any improvements since that time except for the surface of the track. So they are going to make improvement not only to the surface of the track but surrounding it by adding bleachers and restrooms", Dr. Coates said.

Coates said currently there are no restrooms at the track so for the time being they rent porta potties for various events.

She also said they would like to upgrade the wellness center for student-athletes to use to train and have therapy within the school.

Lastly, they hope to use the bond to add two multi-use safe rooms.

One would be built at Hudson Elementary and one at the Owasso 8th Grade Academy.

Coates said the proposed bonds would not increase the current tax rate for voters.

