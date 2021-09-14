Voters cast their ballots for Collinsville $10.4 million school bond Tuesday

Voters in Collinsville hit the polls Tuesday to vote on the district’s latest $10.4 million bond issue.

District leaders say this year’s bond is particularly important to pass because the district is growing.

The is the second bond of a 3-phased plan to address that growth. The first phase passed in 2018 with a $7.5 million bond.

District leaders say the money will go towards repairing and remodeling older school buildings, adding new buildings and classrooms, new furniture, new equipment and improvements to the school’s stadium.

Administrators say they have too many students in the classrooms and need room to expand. Superintendent Jeremy Hogan tells 2 News Oklahoma the need for more classrooms is paramount to meet the growing enrollment numbers.

“It’s going to be a challenge to keep up with the growth of the student population and the growth of our community. These projects moving forward provide us with the projects to keep up with the growth but also keep those student to teacher ratios where we want them to be,” Hogan said.

Polling locations are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --