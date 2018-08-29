Voters approve Build Our Future BA GO Bond

BROKEN ARROW - City of Broken Arrow announced that Broken Arrow voters approved all six propositions for the 2018 Build Our Future BA General Obligation (GO) Bond on Tuesday.

It was the largest municipal bond package in the history of the City of Broken Arrow, the City said.

"On behalf of the City Council, I want to thank all citizens of Broken Arrow who came out to vote today. This was a landmark decision for the community’s future and we’re excited so many residents exercised their right to vote,” said Broken Arrow Mayor Craig Thurmond. “The other Councilors and I knew this was a monumental undertaking when we asked City staff to prepare a bond package last year. But with the vision and guidance of everyone involved, and the wealth of citizen feedback we received, the Build Our Future BA Bond Package keeps Broken Arrow on the right track to continue its tremendous growth and maintain our high quality of life.”

The City said the complete package totals $210 million and it will be issued over 10 years.

