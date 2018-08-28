Vote on BA $210 million bond to happen Tuesday

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- It’s the largest municipal bond in Broken Arrow’s history, a $210-million bond for improvements around the city. The vote happens Tuesday.

There are a few big projects in the works in Broken Arrow. After 50 years, there could be a new building for the fire department.

“It just doesn't make sense to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars rehabbing a building that’s really too small for our needs," Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Lawson said.

With a deteriorating roof and close quarters, firefighters are cramped.

“You have to actually open the doors to walk around the fire trucks that’s how small it is," Deputy Chief Lawson said.

70% of the funds would go toward dozens of transportation projects, like 23rd Street between Albany and Omaha.

“I don't want to have anybody speculating what needs to be done to the roads 15 years from now but we need to fix these in such a way that we set ourselves for five, 10, 15 years down the road where we don't have these problems again," resident Andrew LeMaster said.

One transportation project will cost nearly $1 million. It would be to expand the intersections at Ninth Street and East Hillside and Ninth and East Kenosha, making each turn lane two cars wide.

There are also plans for $5.5 million to fix drainage problems, like at The Club at Indian Springs.

“In about the last three years, we’ve had a big increase in water flow coming down this way and speed of water flow. with a big rain it pretty much destroys the area for a week," manager Mark Barrett said.

The city also has plans to spend $18 million for parks and recreation and almost $17 million for public facilities. The bond projects will not increase the city’s property tax rate.

Residents will vote August 28.

