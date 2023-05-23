Volunteer fire department needing donations

TULSA, Okla. — With Memorial Day and summer temps approaching, a local volunteer fire department wants to be sure it has everything it needs for the crew.

The rolling hills fire station has been around for decades. Right now, there are about 28 people on staff, between firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, and chief officers.

“So we are currently 100 percent volunteer-staffed,” says Assistant Chief Baker. “We staff two stations around the clock, seven days a week.”

And although it may be small compared to other fire stations, it is mighty. The rolling hills fire department also responds to calls in neighboring districts as well. The assistant chief says they’ve been kept busy so far this year. The fire department is asking for donations to keep the volunteers healthy and hydrated.

Assistant Chief Baker says they are looking for donations of water, Gatorade, and snacks like beef jerky and trail mix. Baker says you can drop off the donations at the station.

