Vigils held to honor Tulsa mass shooting victims

TULSA, Okla. — Two different vigils Friday night drew hundreds of people to honor the lives lost in Wednesday's shooting. The first vigil was at John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park and the second at Lafortune Park.

“It’s very surreal, which has been the mood for the Saint Francis family since Wednesday,” employee for Saint Francis, Heather Blevins said.

In the parking lot of Lafortune park, community members gathered to honor the four lives lost in the building that can be seen a short distance away. For Blevin, the support is comforting.

“We’re Tulsans and we’re known to do that. Oklahomans are known to do that,” Blevin said.

The vigil hosted pastors offering prayer and finishing with community joining in singing “amazing grace.”

Shannyn Geurin-Burdess organized the ceremony.

“I just wanted to do something to let them know that we care and we recognized what has happened,” Geurin-Burdess said.

Just an hour before, another prayer vigil was held at Reconciliation Park.

Latricia Watson was there showing her support for the care her granddaughter received from Saint Francis workers.

“She spent her first 8 months in the hospital… So, Saint Francis has a special place in my heart,” Watson said.

While Blevin says her heart is broken, the support from Tulsans is helping mend it.

“The family extends further than that building clearly,” Blevin said. “It’s nice to know that our community cares about that family as much as we do.”

