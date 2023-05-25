Video shown by Ryan Walters at BOE meeting garners backlash

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An uproar ensued at the State Board of Education meeting Thursday as State Superintendent Ryan Walters tried to share a video that was received as controversial.

During what was supposed to be comments from Walters he showed a video that some are describing as propaganda.

When 2News went to review the content, the public link to the video Walters shared was turned private.

The video was also posted on the Oklahoma State Department of Education's Facebook page. At the last visit to the page, the post was still up but the video was unavailable.

He also made derogatory comments towards the news media that was present at the meeting.



Previous story>>> Tulsa teachers union offended over state superintendent terrorist comment

Yesterday State Representative Mark McBride claimed that the Oklahoma Department of Education has missed out on almost a quarter of a billion dollars worth of federal education grants.

Walters responded in Thursday's meeting calling McBride a "woke Republican."

After a short discussion, the board moved on to the regular agenda.

