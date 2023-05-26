Video released of deadly officer involved shooting in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police released video Friday afternoon of an officer-involved shooting on February 18th that killed one person.

Police say Joshua Taft, 31, died days later from his injuries while still hospitalized. According to TPD, the officer responded to a 911 call at Spirit 76 Bar near 31st and129th East Ave. about a domestic disturbance and a hit and run in progress.

The officer got there around 2:21 in the morning and the caller, Taft's girlfriend, pointed him out as Taft walked towards the officer.

Police said Taft was immediately hostile and said “Don’t touch me” and started to walk past the officer. After a brief discussion between the officer and the suspect, the Kinyon put his hands in his jacket pockets. When the officer told him to take his hands out of his pockets he initially refused.

The officer kept yelling commands and the suspect pulled his hands from his pocket and charged the officer, according to police. They say Taft then got a pistol from his waistband and pointed it at the officer. The officer shot Taft 10 times. After making sure the weapon was out of Taft's reach, the officer performed emergency treatment until an ambulance arrived.

Taft died at the hospital days later.

