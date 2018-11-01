Video: Ellen Degeneres surprises Tulsa man who lost home in fire with $100,000

3:35 PM, Nov 1, 2018
Ellen
Ellen Degeneres on Thursday surprised a Tulsa man who lost his home in a fire with $100,000.

Emeka Nnaka, a former player for the Oklahoma Thunder of the GDFL and avid volunteer in the Tulsa community, lost his home at the Riverchase Apartments in Tulsa in September.

Watch Ellen's surprise below:

