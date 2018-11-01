Video: Ellen Degeneres surprises Tulsa man who lost home in fire with $100,000

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 44°
Ellen Degeneres on Thursday surprised a Tulsa man who lost his home in a fire with $100,000.
Emeka Nnaka, a former player for the Oklahoma Thunder of the GDFL and avid volunteer in the Tulsa community, lost his home at the Riverchase Apartments in Tulsa in September.
RELATED: Disabled former football player brings community together after losing home in apartment fire
Watch Ellen's surprise below:
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.
Follow us on Twitter:
Like us on Facebook: