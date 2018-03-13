VIDEO: Bail bondsman fatally shoots client, found not guilty

STILLWATER, Okla. -- New video shows a bail bondsman shooting and killing a client.

In July 2017, Chasity Carey of Signature Bail Bonds in Stillwater posted Brandon Williams’ $35,000 bond after he was arrested for three counts of second-degree burglary and possession of marijuana.

Weeks later, Carey and her 19-year-old son tricked Williams into going to Carey’s office to revoke the bond after Williams was suspected to be leaving the state.

The video, captured on Carey's son's GoPro, depicts a friendly conversation that led to Carey getting up and locking the door a minute and a half in. She tells Williams he will be handcuffed so they could talk. Carey is blocking the door and her son takes out handcuffs.

She orders Williams against the wall, and he complies. Williams continuously asks why she wants to handcuff him and tells Carey not to touch him.

Williams tries to jump out of a window that leads to the roof. Carey reaches in her desk drawer for her gun and fatally shoots Williams.

Carey was found not guilty of first-degree murder and claimed she shot Williams in self-defense, saying he tried to take the gun from her at one point.

Carey told investigators she was not even licensed to carry the weapon. The Payne County District Attorney's Office said in a statement that a manslaughter charge was not appropriate at the time of filing and refused to comment or criticize the jury's verdict.

