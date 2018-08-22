Victims of Oklahoma email fraud to recover $610K

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Federal prosecutors say victims of online email scams will recover nearly $611,000 that ended up in a bank account belonging to an Oklahoma City-based multilevel marketing company.

The Oklahoman reports that prosecutors announced a settlement Tuesday in the case against Trevo LLC. The company and its founders haven't admitted to any wire fraud involvement.

The FBI seized the money in 2016 from a Trevo bank account. Investigators allege several individuals were tricked into transferring thousands of dollars into the account.

Prosecutors say scammers had pretended to initiate romantic relationships or offer false economic opportunities so individuals could send money to bank accounts under Trevo's control.

Trevo agreed Tuesday to distribute the seized funds to six victims of the alleged fraud. No criminal charges were ever filed against the founders.

