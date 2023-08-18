Watch Now
Victim in critical condition after stabbing near Admiral and Peoria

Posted at 7:19 AM, Aug 18, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a suspect after an early morning stabbing near Admiral and Peoria.

Police said a man covered in blood was crawling in the middle of the intersection while yelling for help. EMSA and Tulsa Fire responded and took he man to the hospital.

Police said the victim is in critical condition. 2 News will update as we learn more.

