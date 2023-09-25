Victim dies nearly a year after assault, Tulsa police investigating as homicide

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is investigating the death of a man who suffered life-threatening injuries from assault nearly a year prior.

TPD said officers responded to a call reporting a man with head injuries following a suspected robbery. Officers went to Saint Francis Hospital to interview the man but he was unable to speak due to his condition.

Medical staff told police the man received surgery for a "survivable" brain bleed. The following day officers returned to the hospital where they were able to get a statement from the man. Police began investigating the case as a robbery and assault.

11 months later police were called to find the man unconscious in his apartment. He was later pronounced dead.

His body was sent to the medical examiner to reveal the cause of death. In August 2023, the ME ruled the death a murder after revealing the blunt force injuries sustained in the 2022 assault led to the man's death.

The man was identified as 39-year-old Trevor Page.

TPD Homicide Unit is investigating the murder.

