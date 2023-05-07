VFW holds second annual day of service

TULSA, Okla — The Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9126 participated in their second annual day of service Saturday afternoon.
Veterans cleaned veteran memorials in Beggs, Jenks, and Glenpool which included planting flowers, bushes, and several other plants as well.
These memorials are dedicated to those who have served or are serving in the armed forces.
