Verizon service outage affected thousands Wednesday

TULSA - Many families felt stranded with the outage this afternoon - unable to reach their loved ones and the lack of services impacted businesses across the region.

With an outage that lasted close to seven hours - Tulsans realized how much they rely on constant access to colleagues, spouses, and their kids.

One woman said she depends on her phone to advertise and do business throughout the day.

But her biggest concern was being out at work while her daughter was at home.

"When you can't get a hold of them that's a whole other thing," mom Diane Porter said. "You just worry, what if they need me or I need them. My youngest has Type I Diabetes, and she's home alone. So that's another concern."

This family, like many others, no longer has a home phone.

The mother fears if her daughter became disoriented she would not be able to seek out help from a neighbor when she usually calls for help.

Many people also reached out to us on Facebook - some had to leave work for the day - while others faced jobs much harder without the usual communication.

