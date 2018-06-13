TULSA - The disruptions in service also impacted emergency personnel and law enforcement.

One of the major concerns during the seven-hour-long outage was what to do if people had an emergency and needed help.

With cell phones out of order, the outage meant Verizon users couldn't call 911.

Tulsa Police Department PIO Jeanne MacKenzie says it's important to have a backup plan to your cell phone and to get creative in reaching out to police if something like this happens again.

"They're probably spending more time getting some of the information relayed between pardons but it's nothing we can't accomplish over the radio," EMSA'S Director of Public Affairs Adam Paluka said.

Tulsa officers use Verizon to support their hotspots in each unit which allows them to use their computers in the field.

"We are currently unable to upload police reports," Mackenzie said. "We are unable to upload body cam and dash cam footage."

Officers were also unable to look up a person's history to see if they had warrants or a record. Instead of having to reach out to dispatch for the information using the radios.

"This has probably made it a little more work for everybody involved on our end, but the citizen is not going to notice a difference on anything we're doing," Mackenzie said.

Mackenzie said everything is up and running again and they are operating as normal.

