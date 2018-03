Vehicle crashes into Palace Cafe on Cherry Street

TULSA -- Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash that sent one vehicle into the Palace Cafe on Cherry Street on Thursday afternoon.

The crash was near 15th and Peoria. One person was taken to the hospital in non-emergent condition after the crash, officials said.

The crash marked the second crash into the restaurant since February.

Traffic is moving slowly in the area.

