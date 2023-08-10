Vandals damage private school 3x in 3 weeks

TULSA, Okla. — A repeat thief is causing problems at a Tulsa private school just days before they welcome students back to the classroom. Solid Foundation Preparatory Arts Academy has dealt with three break ins in the last three weeks.

“The frequency of the vandalism and break ins is really disheartening to me,” said math teacher Rodney Cowan.

It’s the first year Rodney Cowan is teaching at Solid Foundation Preparatory Arts Academy.

“I think if I come in and give them a motivating aspect towards math, I think it helps the scholars along the way,” said Cowan.

He was putting the finishing touches on his math classroom Thursday morning.

“My classroom was one of the classrooms they actually broke in,” said Cowan. “It was that window right there."

School leaders shared photos of shattered glass in Cowan’s classroom and at the front door of the school. School co-founder Jayme Broome says over the last three weeks, they’ve been hit three different times.

“It’s been a very challenging time for us as we are preparing to get ready for school,” said co-founder Jayme Broome.

Broome started the school about 20 years ago. They’ve been in their current building on north Hartford avenue near 36th street north about a decade. She says thieves didn’t take anything of value, just food and an old computer, but they caused about $3,500 in damage.

“It’s not going to stop us from doing what we’re supposed to do,” said Broome.

Despite the setback, teachers are still getting their classrooms ready for the first day of school on Monday. Broome says they’re installing a new camera system and researching the best ways to protect the front door.

“We’re going to do everything within our power to keep you out of our building because we have young kids here that we’re trying to build a better community,” said Broome.

Broome says they’ve also gotten a lot of support from the community. People have volunteered to look out for the school building and they’ve donated money to help cover the repair costs.

