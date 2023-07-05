US Small Business Administration approved request for disaster assistance

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The U.S. Small Business Administration approves Governor Kevin Stitt's request for disaster assistance for Comanche and Tulsa counties. The request was filed after storms swept through Oklahoma June 14-18 causing immense damage to Oklahoma's infrastructure and natural greenery.

The designation provides SBA with low-interest disaster loans for renters, homeowners and business owners to repair and replace damaged property that is not covered through insurance or other assistance programs.

The governor made the request on July 1 after assessing 66 homes and businesses with major damage in the affected counties.

The SBA's assistance is also available for residents and business owners in the following counties: Caddo, Cotton, Creek, Grady, Kiowa, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Rogers, Stephens, Tillman, Wagoner and Washington.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications here. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

