US-75 southbound lanes reopen at I-44 junction after truck overturns

KJRH
Overturned semi-truck SB 75 at I44
Posted at 1:45 PM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18

TULSA, Okla. — The southbound lanes of US-75 are reopened at the I-44 junction after a semi-truck overturned, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

GALLERY: Crews respond after truck overturns on US-75

The crash happened Thursday afternoon in Tulsa, Okla. ODOT said the lanes were closed for around four hours.

