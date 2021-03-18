US-75 southbound lanes reopen at I-44 junction after truck overturns

TULSA, Okla. — The southbound lanes of US-75 are reopened at the I-44 junction after a semi-truck overturned, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

GALLERY: Crews respond after truck overturns on US-75

The crash happened Thursday afternoon in Tulsa, Okla. ODOT said the lanes were closed for around four hours.

