US-75 in Tulsa to undergo major rehabilitation project

TULSA - Get ready for major changes to your drive on northbound US-75 starting Monday morning!

The second phase of an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project on US-75 in Tulsa will have a major impact to traffic starting Monday, March 19.

All lanes of northbound US-75 will be closed between 41st St. South and Southwest Blvd. from 6 a.m. Monday through early July, weather permitting.

Drivers can also expect lane closures on Southwest Blvd. under US-75 throughout this work.

Northbound US-75 traffic will be directed to detour to westbound I-44 and to eastbound I-244 for access to northbound US-75 at the I-244/US-75 junction (Red Fork Split).

Delays can be expected on this detour route, especially during peak travel times, and drivers should plan ahead for extra travel times in these areas. While the northbound US-75 exit at 41st St. South will remain open, highway traffic is urged to follow the detour route from the I-44 interchange.

The northbound US-75 bridge over Southwest Blvd. was built in 1972 and is considered structurally deficient. The project includes replacing the deck and bridge walls and also substructure work. Work is completing on the first phase of the $3 million project at the US-75/I-44 junction.

Drivers can sign up for daily Traffic Advisories at www.odot.org, which detail upcoming lane and ramp closures as they are scheduled.

