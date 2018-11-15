US-169/I-244 ramp repairs to begin Friday in Tulsa

TULSA -- A project to repair a pier on the northbound US-169 off-ramp to westbound I-244 is set to begin Friday in Tulsa.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials say the project will impact traffic for about a month.

In October, crews discovered an area of deterioration on a pier on the bridge.

The nearly $542,000 project will be taken care of by Logos Construction.

Crews will begin repairs Friday evening.

• All lanes of westbound I-244 will be closed between the I-44 junction (eastern split) and the US-169 junction from 7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday. Traffic will be directed to follow westbound I-44 around this closure.

• The westbound I-244 on-ramps at 129th Ave. and at Garnett Rd., and the westbound I-244 off-ramp to north and southbound US-169 will also be closed from 7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.

• The northbound US-169 off-ramp to westbound I-244 will remain narrowed to one lane until mid-December. Drivers can expect delays in the corridor, especially during peak travel times.

