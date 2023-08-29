Urgent Youth Crisis Center Care sees increase in youth needing help

TULSA, Okla. — As the new school year starts back up, the fall season can be hard on students.

But there is help for those struggling. YES Tulsa is a family-style model of crisis intervention.

Services are offered to youth between the ages of five and 17 and is open 24-7. The organization also has the only urgent youth crisis center in the state.

Solmaz Bulut is the program director at Youth Evaluation Services Tulsa.

YES Tulsa has the only urgent youth crisis center in the state and a Calm Center.

Parents or guardians can bring their child who needs mental health help to the center, where there’s a nurse, a therapist, and a family provider.

There, the child will receive services and can stay there for up to 24 hours.

“Its almost like we are serving wrap-around services,” says Bulut.

She says over the past couple of years, the need for mental health services among the youth has increased dramatically.

Specifically, 12- to 14-year-olds. Most of the youth coming in are struggling with anxiety and depression. And the need for the services shows.

Since opening in January 2022, YES Tulsa has helped 545 youth and their families.

Last August the organization helped 15 children needing youth crisis care. This August, the organization has already helped 37.

However, the program director says providing an assessment with the family is just as important as providing it to the child.

“We are looking at it as a whole family,” says Bulut. We are trying to identify the problem here. And educate the families on what they can do.”

The crisis center accepts most insurances but if you do not have insurance, you can still show up.

The center is open 24-7, or you can call 918-779-help.

