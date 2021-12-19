Watch
United Pacific Rail Line currently stopped in Claremore due to mechanical issues

Posted at 7:50 PM, Dec 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-18 20:50:19-05

CLAREMORE, Okla — According to a post by the Claremore Police Department, the United Pacific Rail Line has stopped in Claremore due to mechanical issues.

There are two crossings open, one at Cherokee Avenue crossing and the other at Lowry Road crossing.

A maintenance crew is en route to make repairs, but at this time there is no estimated time of completion.

