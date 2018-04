Unique storm shelters: different ways to weather the storm

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - From a storm shelter that jacks up from your bed to a shipping container, there's several unique storm shelters popping up.

The Stormbox was inspired by the shipping container industry and was first publicly installed at the city government complex in Vilonia, Arkansas.

Both the Stormbox and the Vortex Vault have received ratings to withstand EF5 tornadoes.

