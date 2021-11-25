Union's Renegade Regiment marches in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

TULSA, Okla. — Marching on, even in the holidays. The Union High School Renegade Regiment made their return to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday.

“Macy’s is incredibly proud to welcome the talented music students of Union High School for their long-awaited return to our show on the streets of New York City,” said Wesley Whatley, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade creative producer.

The Renegade Regiment last performed in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in 2013. Originally, Union was scheduled to perform in 2020, until the parade was scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Union has one of the finest marching bands in the country and we’re excited to once again show off their determination and talent on our national stage this Thanksgiving morning," Whatley continued.

Union marched and performed "Oklahoma" to a live audience of more than 3 million and a worldwide television audience exceeding 50 million viewers.

