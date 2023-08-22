Union's Ellen Ochoa Elementary delays start Tuesday due to threat

TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools' Ellen Ochoa Elementary will start at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 22 due to threats made to the school, Tulsa police said.
2 News learned of a bomb threat at the school on Tuesday morning.
Local authorities are searching the school. As of 7:30 a.m., there didn't appear to be an immediate threat.
Union's Public Information Officer Chris Payne told 2 News they are bringing out a bomb K9 to continue the search of the school.
He said the threat of a bomb stemmed from a social media post involving one of the school's librarians — calling her a "woke librarian".
Buses will be picking students up at 10 a.m.
The school is near 31st and Garnett.
This is a developing story.
