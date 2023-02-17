Union security guard charged with sex crimes

TULSA, Okla. — According to Tulsa Police, the Union Public Schools Freshman Academy received information that Carlos Hopkins, a security guard employed with the school system, was having inappropriate contacts and relationships with several students between the ages of 13 and 15.

Police say detectives from the Special Victims Unit investigated the allegations and obtained statements from several students who corroborated the allegations.

Several students reported that Hopkins communicated with them over the social media applications of Snapchat and Instagram. The students reported that the contacts with Hopkins started out with casual conversations, but Hopkins quickly began asking questions of a sexual nature, according to TPD.

Police say several students provided SVU detectives with documentation of portions of the online communications and photographs they received.

This investigation was turned over to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office and Thursday charged Hopkins with 7 counts of Using Technology to Engage in Sexual Communication with a Minor.

Several additional students have come forward since SVU detectives initiated the investigation and additional charges may be added, according to TPD.

Union Public Schools released a statement saying "Carlos Hopkins is no longer an employee of Union Public Schools. We are cooperating fully with the Tulsa Police Department and have turned over all information to them on this matter. At Union, we take the safety of our students very seriously.'"

