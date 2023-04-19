Union Public Schools teacher wins National Teacher of the Year

TULSA, Okla. — Tuesday, a teacher from Oklahoma won the National Teacher of the Year award for the first time in 59 years.

That teacher is Union Public Schools' Rebecka Peterson.

Peterson has taught math at Union High School for 11 years and won Teacher of the Year in 2022.

“Rebecka is a caring and passionate educator who understands the importance of connections and providing individual supports for students, both in her math classes and beyond. She has a deep knowledge of both education policy and teaching practices and understands that sustained change at a small scale can make a big difference for students," the Selection Committee said in a statement. "We know people across the country will connect with the stories she shares as the 2023 National Teacher of the Year.”

To welcome Peterson as the 2023 Teacher of the Year an event will be held at UHS with students and staff at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 21.

