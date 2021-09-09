Union Public Schools superintendent recommends mask mandate for students, staff

TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools Superintendent Kirt Hartzler has recommended a mask mandate for all students and staff, the district announced Wednesday.

The mandate is still pending school board approval.

Under the mandate, there would be exemptions available for medical, religious or "strongly held personal reasons."

The Union Public School Board is expected to consider the mandate Friday at 12 p.m. and it would take effect Sept. 15 if approved.

"Whether you agree or disagree regarding the wearing of masks, we all want our children and teachers to be healthy, together and in-person at school," Hartzler wrote in a letter to parents and staff.

"Furthermore, the safety of our students and staff is paramount. That will remain our objective as we continue to navigate our way through this pandemic."

