Union kindergarten teacher earns Siegfried Excellence in STEM Education award

TULSA, Okla. — A Union Public Schools teacher has $2,500 to put towards her elementary class after being honored with the Seigfried Excellence in STEM Education award.

Heather Ross, a kindergarten teacher at Rosa Parks Elementary, received the check from the Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance.

Ross will be recognized at the annual Flight Night extravaganza Sept. 14 at the Tulsa Tech Riverside campus.

"The Siegfried Excellence in STEM Education Awards recognize Oklahoma’s most dedicated and inspirational teachers who exemplify integrated, STEM-infused teaching strategies and classroom innovation and whose work has led to positive student learning outcomes," said Union Public Schools. "The awardees are leaders that identify, support, and promote innovative practices that address significant challenges in expanding access to quality STEM education."

The organization said they wanted to recognize Ross for her work in incorporating STEM learning into her classroom. She prioritizes play-based learning, including turning her classroom into a doctor's office and creating engagement through meaningful projects.

