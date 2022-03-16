UNICEF taking donations to help Ukrainian refugees

TULSA, Okla. — UNICEF is raising money to help refugees from Ukraine during the war with Russia.

As of March 15, less than three weeks since war began on Feb. 24, more than 3 million people had crossed into Poland, Romania, Moldova, Slovakia, Hungary and other neighboring countries — over 2.3 million since March 1, according to data from UNHCR, the UN's lead refugee agency.

UNICEF's emergency response teams, who have been on the ground in Ukraine since 2014, addressing impacts of conflict on children in the eastern region, have significantly scaled up operations all across the country since war broke out Feb. 24, 2022. UNICEF's humanitarian work in Ukraine focuses on meeting the most critical urgent needs for safety, health care, safe water and nutrition, protection while also safeguarding children's rights and long term well-being.

To make a donation to help refugees visit the UNICEF website.

Or if you're reading this on a desktop just open up your phone camera and scan this QR code:

