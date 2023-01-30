Unchain OK working to keep dogs warm in cold weather

TULSA, Okla. — Unchain OK is working to keep animals safe if they happen to be left outside in the elements.

The nonprofit dropped off dog houses and straw to pet owners Monday whose animals stay outside during these cold conditions. One woman we spoke to says she is grateful for the help.

"I am overwhelmed. I went through a transition where I lost my job, because I’m taking care of my grandchildren and then my son’s kids brought these dogs here. So, I am grateful." says Secret Reason.

Unchain OK typically helps dog owners “unchain” their pets by giving them a longer, lightweight tether for their dog.

“A lot of times we put them on a tie out which is much longer, like 20 feet long so it gives them room where we can put them on trolleys,” says Jan Lavender, an Oklahoma Alliance for Animal board member.

The nonprofit also helps pet owners who may need extra assistance keeping their pets safe from different weather conditions. During the summer, Unchain OK will drop off small plastic pools so dogs in need will have a place to cool off. On Monday, volunteers dropped off supplies to keep dogs warm in these cold conditions.

“Today it’s dog houses, it's straw. If there’s a situation where a dog is on the chain and they can’t make it into a house, what good is the house? So, tethers, tie-outs, food,” Lavender says.

Lavender says the difference between having shelter or not, on days like today can be the difference between life and death for some of these dogs. She also says with every drop-off, the animal and owner are thankful.

“I’m 100. I am about ready to tear right now. I can’t tear because I’ll probably freeze up,” Reason says.

If you are interested in donating or volunteering, you can find more information here.

