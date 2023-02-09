U.S. Sec. of Labor Marty Walsh visits Greenwood District

TULSA, Okla. — The president of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce called Thursday “historic” for the Greenwood District.

U.S. Sec. of Labor, Marty Walsh visited with business owners and leaders to discuss the economic opportunity for the black workforce and underserved communities.

Several members of the community showed up, and the drumline from KIPP Tulsa and Hornsby from the Tulsa Drillers helped welcome him to Tulsa.

Walsh spent the morning with Greenwood leaders discussing what their needs are to grow economically and then walked door-to-door to several Greenwood businesses. He wanted to make it clear that this was “not a photo op” and that he’s here to get work done.

Walsh’s visit is part of a post-State of the Union travel blitz. President Joe Biden and several other cabinet members are traveling to 20 states over the next few days.

“When the president spoke at the State of the Union he talked about lifting up and moving forward and that’s part of why I’m here today,” Walsh said.

Willie Sells of Tee’s Barbershop says he wants to see more foot traffic in the neighborhood and solid job opportunities.

“Hopefully, high-paying jobs,” Sells said. “Not just these low-paying jobs, these minimum wage jobs. It isn’t enough to pay the bills or the rent.”

Angela Robinson, owner of Black Wall Street Corner Store and More, agrees. She would also like to see more grant options for small business owners, but overall, happy that more attention is being directed toward a long-neglected community.

