Two women dead after fatal crash near Stilwell

Posted at 9:59 PM, Dec 21, 2021
ADAIR COUNTY — Two people are dead after a car crash happened south of Stillwell on Highway 59 Tuesday night.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say both women were pronounced dead on the scene. They have been identified as 19-year-old Angel Vann and 32-year-old Jolene Brown. Both women were passengers in the same car, a 2021 GMC Acadia.

The driver of the Acadia identified as Dustin Brown and the third passenger in the car were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries. The passenger is said to be in critical condition.

The other car, a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup, was driven by a 17-year-old driver. The teen was also taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown. An investigation is ongoing.

