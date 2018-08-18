Two victims were shot outside The Landing Strip in Tulsa

Police are searching for the suspect who shot two victims outside a strip club's parking lot.

Officials say the shooting occurred at The Landing Strip on N. Memorial and E. Admiral Pl. around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The victims drove themselves to a nearby shopping center after being shot and called for help.

They were taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay.

Witnesses say the suspect was driving a silver, four-door sedan.

