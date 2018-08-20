NWS: Two EF-1 tornadoes in Green Country on Sunday
5:15 AM, Aug 20, 2018
2 hours ago
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. - Several people captured cellphone video of a violent column of air rotating across Mayes County on Sunday afternoon around 4 p.m.
The National Weather Service confirms a tornado hit Maize. After a survey, the NWS says the tornado was an EF-1.
Our survey team has determined that a tornado developed about 3 miles southeast of Inola and moved northeast for at least 7 miles to the northwest of Chouteau. Tornado will be rated EF-1 based on the damage found, with max wind 90 to 100 mph. More details later. #OKwx
Another tornado formed along the Wagoner, Mayes, Rogers county lines, the NWS said. It was also rated as an EF-1.
Our survey team has determined another #tornado developed near the Rogers/Mayes/Wagoner County line intersection and traveled northeast at least 4 miles. Rating will be EF-1 with max wind of 90 to 100 mph. More details later. #OKwx