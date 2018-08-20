NWS: Two EF-1 tornadoes in Green Country on Sunday

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. - Several people captured cellphone video of a violent column of air rotating across Mayes County on Sunday afternoon around 4 p.m.

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado hit Maize. After a survey, the NWS says the tornado was an EF-1.

Our survey team has determined that a tornado developed about 3 miles southeast of Inola and moved northeast for at least 7 miles to the northwest of Chouteau. Tornado will be rated EF-1 based on the damage found, with max wind 90 to 100 mph. More details later. #OKwx — NWS Tulsa (@NWStulsa) August 20, 2018

Another tornado formed along the Wagoner, Mayes, Rogers county lines, the NWS said. It was also rated as an EF-1.

Our survey team has determined another #tornado developed near the Rogers/Mayes/Wagoner County line intersection and traveled northeast at least 4 miles. Rating will be EF-1 with max wind of 90 to 100 mph. More details later. #OKwx — NWS Tulsa (@NWStulsa) August 20, 2018

A family in Maize says they were standing on their front porch when they saw the tornado coming toward their direction, so they took cover inside their bathroom.

Once they got outside, they found their barn's roof had been ripped apart, but their home was miraculously untouched.

Just northwest of Maize in Inola, another possible tornado touched down, leveling another barn and ripping apart a home's side panels.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: