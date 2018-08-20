NWS: Two EF-1 tornadoes in Green Country on Sunday

5:15 AM, Aug 20, 2018
A family in Maize took cover from the tornado as it swept through their backyard and ripped apart their barn's roof. Another possible tornado touched down in Inola, just northwest of Maize. The National Weather Service team will be surveying the area today to classify its strength.

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. - Several people captured cellphone video of a violent column of air rotating across Mayes County on Sunday afternoon around 4 p.m.

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado hit Maize. After a survey, the NWS says the tornado was an EF-1.

Another tornado formed along the Wagoner, Mayes, Rogers county lines, the NWS said. It was also rated as an EF-1.

A family in Maize says they were standing on their front porch when they saw the tornado coming toward their direction, so they took cover inside their bathroom.

Once they got outside, they found their barn's roof had been ripped apart, but their home was miraculously untouched.

Just northwest of Maize in Inola, another possible tornado touched down, leveling another barn and ripping apart a home's side panels.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

