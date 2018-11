Two people die in crash near Henryetta

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. - Two people are dead after a crash just west of Henryetta this morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says it happened on Hornbeam Road around 2 a.m.

Both the driver of the SUV, 37-year-old Perphina Blackgoat and her passenger, 38-year-old Jeanie Factor died in the crash.

Right now it's unclear what led up to the wreck, but authorities on scene say they did smell an odor of alcohol.

