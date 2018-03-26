Two people dead in three-car accident near Tahlequah

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. - Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two people are dead after one vehicle struck two vehicles head-on Monday morning near Tahlequah.

Troopers said at approximately 8:50 a.m., Cody Vernon Harvey, 27, was driving southbound on State Highway 82 when he crossed over the center line and struck Lonnie Gilbert Hammond, 46. Hammond departed the roadway. Harvey continued driving and struck Lana Leann Snyder, 46, head-on.

Harvey and Snyder both died at the scene, troopers said.

Hammond was not injured in the crash.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, troopers said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: