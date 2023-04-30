Two people are in the hospital after crash near Tulsa Zoo

TULSA, Okla. — Two people are in critical condition after a crash near the Tulsa Zoo Thursday.
The car hit a tree after reaching speeds around 60 m.p.h
Officers believe the man driving had a medical episode which caused him to be ejected around 30 feet from the car. Officers are unsure if the driver and the passenger wore seatbelts.
