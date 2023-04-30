Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two people are in the hospital after crash near Tulsa Zoo

Crash near Tulsa Zoo 042923.JPEG
Sarah Volbrecht
Crash near Tulsa Zoo 042923.JPEG
Posted at 9:00 PM, Apr 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-29 22:00:32-04

TULSA, Okla. — Two people are in critical condition after a crash near the Tulsa Zoo Thursday.

The car hit a tree after reaching speeds around 60 m.p.h

Officers believe the man driving had a medical episode which caused him to be ejected around 30 feet from the car. Officers are unsure if the driver and the passenger wore seatbelts.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7