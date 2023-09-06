Two men drowned in Skiatook Lake over Labor Day Weekend

SKIATOOK, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two men drowned Sunday afternoon after trying to catch their boat that was drifting away.

While swimming in knee-deep water two men noticed their boat drifting away from them.

Going after it one of the men fell off an underwater cliff and struggled to swim according to OHP. Trying to go after the struggling man both men ended up not resurfacing.

OHP says they used a Side Scan Radar and were able to locate the bodies of the two men. They were recovered by an OHP dive team.

They were identified as 32-year-old Noe Narciso Garcia and 27-year-old Diego Boutesta.

