2 killed in overnight crash on US-75 in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department confirmed early Saturday morning two people were killed in a crash on 75 in Tulsa.

TPD responded to a call at 1:30 a.m. where a 2012 Subaru Outback, driven by a 23-year-old Bartlesville woman was traveling north in the southbound lane of 75.

The Subaru crashed into a 2010 Toyota Seinna, driven by a 26-year-old Tulsa man head on, causing both vehicles to spin and the Subaru to catch fire.

Both drivers died at the scene of the crash and officers say there was no sign that either vehicle braked during the crash.

The names of the drivers have not been released.

