Two juveniles hit by sign during storm at Tulsa State Fair, injuries reported

Posted at 8:13 PM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 22:04:06-04

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office told 2 News a juvenile boy and girl were injured after being hit by a sign in the midway of the Tulsa State Fair.

The juveniles were still in midway after TCSO initiated storm protocol which cleared the fair.

Both were injured and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

2 News crews are working to learn more.

This is a developing story.

