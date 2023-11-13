Two inmates on the run after escaping Hominy prison

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Two inmates are on the run after escaping Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy, Sunday evening.

The Department of Corrections issued an Orange Alert for the two inmates identified as Aaron Victory and Bradley Cherry.

The Hominy Police Department said the inmates were last seen on prison cameras around 6 p.m. but were not reported missing until around 10 p.m.

HPD said the two inmates were housed in the minimum security units and are convicted of felony drug and theft charges.

In Pushmataha County, a deputy spotted a car possibly connected to the escaped inmates and started a chase. The driver of the car stopped and the two passengers ran with the deputy chasing them.

Deputies arrested the driver of the car who later said the two that ran away were the inmates.

They are still on the run from authorities. HPD said information that they found is leading them suspect the two are now longer in the Osage County area. However, they are not ruling it out.

According to HPD they are treating the two as armed an dangerous and ask the public not to approach the inmates if seen. Call 911 if you have any information.

