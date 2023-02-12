Two in critical condition after head-on collision on 21st and Yale

TULSA, Okla. — Two people are in critical condition after a a head-on collision on east 21st street.

A Ford F-150 left the westbound lane of traffic and collided head-on with a Nissan sedan going east on 21st street. All three people in the sedan are hospitalized, two of which are believed to be in critical condition.

Police say the driver of the Ford is cooperating with the officers during their investigation.

