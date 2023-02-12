Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two in critical condition after head-on collision on 21st and Yale

Police
WPIX
A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle
Police
Posted at 8:12 PM, Feb 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-11 21:12:20-05

TULSA, Okla. — Two people are in critical condition after a a head-on collision on east 21st street.

A Ford F-150 left the westbound lane of traffic and collided head-on with a Nissan sedan going east on 21st street. All three people in the sedan are hospitalized, two of which are believed to be in critical condition.

Police say the driver of the Ford is cooperating with the officers during their investigation.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7