Two children almost abducted in two small Green Country communities

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. - Two small Green Country communities are on edge after law enforcement believes two suspects are attempting to abduct children.

The victim stated that on Thursday, March 22, at approximately 1:35 p.m. a man and woman in a vehicle approached her while she was riding her bicycle and attempted to pull her through the car window, but were unsuccessful, police said.

The vehicle was last seen heading southbound on Purdy Avenue then turning east onto Main Street, police said.

Police said the vehicle was described as a black SUV with paper tags and the driver's side had damage in the front end of the vehicle.

The victim described the female suspect as light-skinned with blonde or red hair and was wearing a black tank top. The male suspect is described as light-skinned and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a design on it, police said.

Police said a Sand Springs police officer notified Depew officers that a similar incident occurred Wednesday, March 21 when a 10-year-old boy was getting mail near Fairway Circle when he was approached by the same two suspects described from the Depew incident.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Sand Springs or Depew police.