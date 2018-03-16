Two bodies found in Claremore home, Sheriff's Office investigating as murder-suicide

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. -- Authorities are investigating after two bodies were found Friday in a Claremore home.

The investigation is in the 19200 block of East 460 Road, officials said.

Officials believe at this time that the incident was a case of murder-suicide involving a husband and wife. The man found dead in the home is the person who made the 911 call, authorities said.

"Because of the lay of the land here, we’ve got family that lives very very close by," Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said. "Tough time for them. We may learn a little bit more later, but at this point we don’t think there is a lot to learn."

While investigators are still trying to piece together the investigation, the Sheriff's Office does know a gun was used. The names of the people who died have not been released.

A medical examiner has been called to the home.

