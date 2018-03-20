Two bodies found Friday in Claremore identified

CLAREMORE - Rogers County deputies have identified the victims from Friday's murder-suicide in Claremore.

Deputies said David and Donna Burris have been identified as the victims inside the home.

The sheriff's office said deputies found the bodies inside the home on East 460 Road.

A motive for the murder is still under investigation.

