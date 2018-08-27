Two arrested in connection with threat at Porter schools

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. -- Two people have been arrested in connection with a threat involving students at Porter Consolidated Schools.

Wagoner County Sheriff's Office deputies responded Friday in connection with the incident. A concerned student says two people were possibly planning to commit an act of violence at the school after seeing a social media post.

The suspects posted a photo on Instagram, holding what appeared to be a shotgun, and wrote "don't think this is a threat, it's a warning."

Deputies arrested Dillan Lamb, along with a juvenile suspect.

Deputies said the suspect was upset with the victim because the suspect had been caught smoking cigarettes by school staff.

Lamb is being held on a $100,000 bail.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: