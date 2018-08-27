Two arrested in connection with threat at Porter schools
12:40 PM, Aug 27, 2018
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. -- Two people have been arrested in connection with a threat involving students at Porter Consolidated Schools.
Wagoner County Sheriff's Office deputies responded Friday in connection with the incident. A concerned student says two people were possibly planning to commit an act of violence at the school after seeing a social media post.
The suspects posted a photo on Instagram, holding what appeared to be a shotgun, and wrote "don't think this is a threat, it's a warning."
Deputies arrested Dillan Lamb, along with a juvenile suspect.
Deputies said the suspect was upset with the victim because the suspect had been caught smoking cigarettes by school staff.