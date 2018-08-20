Two arrested for wild police chase through Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Police arrested two men who led officers on a chase through Tulsa overnight.

It started as a car break-in near 21st and Yale. The suspect's truck hit a car near Highway 11 & North Sheridan, but the other driver wasn't hurt.

Officers used two different spike strips to take out the truck's tires, eventually ending the pursuit near the Gilcrease and Keystone Expressways.

Both men in the truck were taken into custody.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: